Most of us will never forget the special nurse who was there to care for us or a loved one during a health crisis, a hospital stay, an illness, or even a routine visit to the doctor.

Nurses are at our sides to celebrate new life and navigate the end of life. We trust them to calm us, to encourage us, and to explain to us all that is the unfamiliar in health care.

During National Nurses Week, we honor the many contributions of nurses. We celebrate the many diverse roles, specialties, and settings in nursing. Most of all, we acknowledge the amazing resilience of nurses. After all, nurses weathered three years of COVID-19, only to emerge from the pandemic in a "new normal" for health care challenged by unprecedented financial pressures, staffing vacancies and sustained stress levels.

Today, more than ever, it's important to thank our nurses. Give them the same praise and admiration they received during those early, uncertain days of the pandemic. Most important, continue to champion our nurses and the nursing profession, so we can retain and recruit more women and men to serve this special calling.

The birth of modern nursing is credited to Florence Nightingale, “the lady with the lamp” who worked tirelessly to help injured soldiers during the Crimean War. Nearly 170 years later, nurses are still tireless, still dedicated and still bringing comfort.

And what about that special nurse you will never forget?

She or he can be found in the actions of countless other nurses who perform some of the most important daily tasks in health care. Professionalism in nursing has grown exponentially since the days of Florence Nightingale. Yet, we always return to the simple reason why we most value nurses: They are there for us when we are at our most vulnerable.

It's no wonder nursing is consistently rated as one of the most trusted professions.

It's no wonder nurses are so unforgettable.