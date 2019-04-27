There has been a lot of talk and misinformation going around about the lake restoration and fishing at West Lake Park. I hope to set some of these straight.
First, anyone fishing must have an Iowa fishing license. Second, anyone fishing for trout must have an Iowa trout permit/stamp. Scott County Conservation rangers and Jeff Harrison of the Iowa DNR will be checking these two items. Tickets and fines will be issued.
What has changed is the no creel or size limits on keeping fish. Other regulations may be changed in the future on the type of bait permitted.
You may also see commercial fisherman in the lakes. These men are permitted to do so but are restricted to only rough fish — no game fish.
As for the draining of the lakes, this will be a slow process where lakes are drained from one to the other, allowing repairs to take place on a valve that is in need of some attention.
There are also large signs posted throughout the park that show the work that will be done in the next few years — yes, years. This is not an overnight job. There is a lot of work scheduled, and the big mess has just started. Bear with it, as this will be a huge improvement to the conservation and longevity of the park and its lakes.
If at any time you want official information contact Scott County Conservation or the Iowa DNR and don't go by hearsay from the public, You can also go to the Scott County, Iowa Conservation Facebook page and website at www.scottcountyiowa.com/conservation.
So, on to the tips:
You have heard me mention Mark Millichamp’s Illinois CCW classes many times, and I’ve tried keeping you up to date on his scheduling. Mark is one of the best instructors in the state, and has now moved back to having his classes at the fire station in Sherrard, Ill. In fact, he is having classes this weekend, April 27 and 28, at this location.
It is still possible to take these classes if you are able to get to the station before 9 a.m., or if you are an honorably discharged veteran, who is only required to take the second day.
For further information, contact Mark at (309) 235-9619.
As for fishing, I’ve been doing very well in the colder water with Natural Forage Baits Swim Bait with the new Blitz Swim Bait Head, and Drop Shad with a B-Fish-N H20 Precision jig head. I’m using a constant or pumping retrieve with the Swim Bait, and bumping the tops of any weeds, brush and rocks. The Drop Shad is being used in the same areas, but with the “finger jigging” technique, which I developed with a ultra light to light spinning outfit.
The best locations are on the windblown shores that are receiving the most sunshine. This warms the water, and the wind stirs up food. I’ve caught crappie, bass and catfish in the same area.
For a little more shooting, the other day I was able to try a new Ruger SR22. It took a few tweaks to get the sight where I wanted it, but once done, and with the help of switching to the shooting glasses that Dr. Jim Nordquist prescribed for me, it all came together. I fired 40 rounds to cut out the middle of the 2-inch center. In fact, all of the rounds but 4 fell into the 4-inch center, most of which were before the final adjustment and switch to the special shooting glasses.
In all, I fired more than 100 rounds at two targets before packing up and going fishing. It will need at least another 200 rounds for a good break-in, but I would say it is doing pretty good as it is. More information will be coming along after some more break-in time.
Throwing knives and axes is becoming very popular, and because of that my Shoot ‘N’ Plink video series and magazine column, along with this column, will be adding knives from time to time. To start off, I want to introduce what I feel may be one of the best knives in the business. It is the Lefux Stork, which is made in Russia, where some of the best throwing knives in world are manufactured.
World Champion, Adam Celadin, has been having great success with the Stork. So much so that I decided to order a set, and at some point will be reporting more about my results and feelings about the knife. This will also be in a future Shoot ‘N’ Plink™ video, which can be viewed on the Dan’s Fish ‘N’ Tales/Shoot ‘N’ Plink™ YouTube channel.
To me, the Stork’s design is a combination of all the successful custom and commercial knives, with an extra “kick” of its own. It will take about two weeks to arrive. I’m very anxious to get this product in my hands and sticking into a round of cottonwood. Remember, never use live trees for targets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.