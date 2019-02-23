This month's column is a hodgepodge of tips, starting with the fishing side of outdoors.
The ice has been strange this year, mainly because of the heavy snow prior to the ice receiving the good, freezing temperatures. I’ve had reports of everything from some open water to 18 inches. The top end is a bit rare, and some reports have been downright dangerous, with people finding good ice in one location and a few feet away, only 2 inches or less.
Then there is the danger of slipping. The snow has melted and created some uneven ice areas. Even with cleats, you can take a tumble on this sort of a condition. I know from personal experience, as well as having partners falling on such ice.
Fishing wise, it hasn’t been too bad. My short time out I did very well on bluegills and bass, with a crappie or two on a Custom Jigs & Spins Rocker with Crappie Nibble.
Dr. Jim Nordquist and his partner have been finding 10 inches of ice on Victoria-area strip pits in Illinois and locating some nice crappie and bluegill. Jim confirms that the ice has some very treacherous walking conditions.
Scott Dasso has been doing well on area lakes with a gold hook and minnow, but said on his last trip to the Rock Island Conservation Club the crappie fishing had dropped off immensely. However, the bluegills are still hitting on jigs and wax worms. He also said that the ice is very uncertain with water coming up around the edges. Even going out, he is drilling test holes along the way. Having to do that this late in the season is not good.
The fluctuation in temperatures, melting snow and rain, plus more heavy snow for insulation, is not helping on the ice. So, if you go out, be extremely careful, or just wait for open water. It isn’t that far away.
Speaking of open water, many of you wait each year for the trout release in the spring and fall at West Lake Park’s Lake of the Hills. Marc Miller, Scott County Conservation Deputy Director, said the trout release program for this location has been canceled until around 2021. This is because of the huge lake restoration program that has started at the park where the lakes will be drained.
As many know, during the fall tagged trout event there are prizes of all sorts donated by such companies as TTI-Blakemore, Frabill, Plano, Work Sharp, Rat-L-Trap, Custom Jigs & Spins, Vexilar, and Jiffy Ice Drills. Miller says when the program starts back up, this will all be bigger and better than ever. So, stay tuned for further news and developments.
On the shooting side of things, those interested in obtaining an Illinois CCW permit can pick up classes taught by one of the best in the business — Mark Millichamp, NRW/CCW instructor, top flight Cowboy Shooter and former military policeman. The dates are: Feb. 23-24 and March 30-31.
As always, honorably discharged veterans only have to take the second day of the session and shoot their qualification rounds. Which means that you can still do this tomorrow on Feb. 24, and if you are reading this early enough in the morning you can still make the first day of classes, which do not start until 9 a.m.
Qualification is firing 10 rounds at each line of 5, 7 and 10 yards. You must score 70 percent (105 points) on a B27 target. A perfect score is 150 points.
The first day is firearms training, so if veterans want a refresher course, they can pay the full amount and take both days. The second day is CCW laws, and scenarios of what can happen.
Classes are held at E-Z Livin' Inc. in Milan, where you can get in touch with Todd Carnes at 309-787-2244, or by visiting the store. In fact, visiting Todd might be a good idea where he can show you some of the guns in case you are not sure of what you will want to use.
You can also contact Mark Millichamp at 309-235-9619.
A quick note on the throwing side of things is about Adam Celadin, world champion knife thrower from the Czech Republic. Adam and I became acquainted after I started knife throwing. We both have You Tube channels and are friends on Facebook. In the future you will be hearing a little more about throwing knives, but until then I encourage you to watch some of Adam’s videos and subscribe to his channel, which can be done through his website at www.adamceladin.com. He has a ton of great information, especially on the technique of “no spin” throwing. Also, Adam is in the middle of a battle with cancer, and any support and encouragement you can offer will be greatly appreciated. Even subscribing to his channel is a big help of encouragement and support.
With the growing interest in knife, axe and machete throwing, I think Adam Celadin would be a great pick for a seminar speaker to bring to a future QCCA Expo Center’s Outdoor Show to demonstrate his skills and offer lessons on throwing techniques.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.