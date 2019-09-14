Jigs and trailers are one of the most versatile and productive lures to use for all species. This article will mainly target bass, with a touch of panfish on what jig/trailer to use, and when to use them.
While there are a lot of styles available, I use three basics that work for most conditions. They are the spin jig (Road Runner), standard jig head (B-Fish-N Precision H20) and skirted (Blitz Spyder or Swim Jig). As for trailers, it is difficult to pin down all that are used, but my favorites are Natural Forage Baits Lil Killer, FT-Shad, Swim Bait, Mad Craw, 4” Finesse Worm, and T-Shad (primarily for panfish); Mann’s Auger Frog; B-Fish-N 4” Ringworm and K-Grub; and AuthendX Ribb-Finn, Moxi and Pulse-R. A third component is Kick’n Bass Attractant in Java, Anise Shad, Crawfish and Crappie, which is already incorporated into the Natural Forage Baits products.
The following is a breakdown for each head, and when I suggest using them and with what trailer:
Spin jig
The standard and Casey’s Road Runner heads are used when fish are feeding on baitfish, and when a slower presentation or a bit of flash is needed. The blade also disturbs the water creating noise and bubbles.
Since the main target is representing baitfish, the trailer to pick is simple: something that is a minnow type body like the Lil Killer, FT-Shad, Swim Bait, Moxi, Ribb-Finn and Pulse-R.
I’ll also use the Casey’s Head with a K-Grub for when fish want something with a big tail wag, especially in the fall.
As for the scent, I recommend the Anise Shad for most applications, with the Kick’n Crappie for when panfish are the target. However, these scents can work both ways.
The spin jig can be an ideal substitute for a regular spinnerbait while adding the versatility of swimming a jig.
Standard jig head
B-Fish-N’s Precision H20 heads are available in a lot of sizes that are different from most companies. For example, there are off-sizes such as a 3/16-ounce, which is one of my favorites for my “finger jigging” technique with a 4” Lil Killer.
If there are a large number of leeches, I like using a smaller size head with a 4-inch NFB R4 Finesse worm. It is worked with an up and down swimming motion to give the best waving tail action.
These jig heads are the most versatile of all and will use all of the trailers mentioned above. Use the crawfish styles for areas with crawfish, the Auger Frog and Mad Craw in areas of frogs, and any of the flat or swim tail grubs where baitfish are the main source of food.
The attractant will be as expected — Crawfish where a jig is representing a crawfish; Anise Shad for baitfish activity; and Crappie for panfish, and where baitfish activity is found for bass. Where it is representing leeches or frogs I will vary the scent, and sometimes combine the shad and crawfish, or just go to the Java.
Skirted jig
My skirted jig selection of a Blitz Spyder Jig/Swim Jig is two-fold — standard in 1/4- and 3/8-ounce; and Finesse in 1/8-ounce. Skirted types are used when more bulk, visibility, attraction, and water disturbance is needed. They will also hold scent longer.
I like swimming all of these sizes, especially the Finesse with an Auger Frog or 4” Lil Killer. This is for fish feeding on baitfish and smaller frogs. If crawfish were on the fish’s menu, then I would use the Auger Frog or 3” Mad Craw. This is especially effective along riprap and weed lines. Swimming along weed tops and letting it drop off of the edge or into holes can be deadly. Even large crappie will take a whack at a Finesse Jig with a Lil Killer being swum.
The larger size jigs are used more when the water is off-color, such as the Mississippi River, fishing heavy rock areas as on many clear water reservoirs and flipping/pitching heavy brush and wood cover. With this, I’ll use the larger crawfish simulating trailers, such as the 3.75” Mad Craw and Auger Frog. I’ll also swim the Swim Jig in place of a spinnerbait around wood and weeds, by using a NFB Swim Bait or B-Fish-N AuthentX Moxi for the body.
Again, the selection of Kick’n Bass Attractant is the same as for the previously mentioned standard jig head. But my favorite for the skirted jig is crawfish scent, and it will be used most of the time. However, if I had only one scent to use for any of the jigs and trailers mentioned, it would be Java. Perhaps that is because of confidence in the product, but it has proven to help catch a lot of fish on a variety of lures.
If there were just one set of lures to be taken on an outing, it would be jigs with trailers. These are versatile in every way, making them a top-producing lure. So, fill up a tackle box with jigs and trailers, learn the proper way to use a few retrieves like crawl, swim, finger jig, and hop, and discover some great fishing for several species.
A look at West Lake Park
The lakes at West Lake Park are now just about completely dry, except when there is heavy rain. You can see a lot of the items on the bottom, but one of the most interesting is the old creek channel. The water that is flowing is using this old creek, which has found its way back under the old bridges that are exposed again after all these years.
