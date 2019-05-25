Father’s Day will soon be upon us, and with that brings another round of gift giving. The problem with outdoorsmen is they normally have just about everything, or you may not be certain what they don’t have or want.
Gift certificates are always popular with people that are unsure of what to get, especially ones to Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods. However, there are some different gift certificates that could also be considered.
The first of these is with a boat dealer, such as Davenport Boat, which offers certificates that will cover everything for any sort of boat user. You could use the certificates for products and services. In fact, it could even be applied towards the purchase of a new Lund Boat, Mercury Marine outboard or MotorGuide trolling motor. Contact Bob or Cindy at 563-326-2431 for further information.
Next up is for the camper. Give them a gift certificate for use toward camping at any of the Scott County Conservation Parks’ campground areas. Call 563-328-3281 for assistance in obtaining one of these gift certificates.
Another idea may be completely different than most would think about. On June 23 and 24, Mark Millichamp, one of the top CCW/NRA instructors in the business, will be conducting another set of classes to obtain an Illinois CCW permit at the Sherrard Fire Department. I know of a gentleman who received one of Mark’s classes from his wife for his birthday gift. His wife also attended the classes at the same time. This would be a perfect Father’s Day gift idea for the person who has been thinking about obtaining their permit. For more information contact Mark at 309-235-9619.
Now we will step from CCW classes to gift ideas for the “shooter.”
The first is a Caldwell Portable Shooting Table. It folds up flat for carrying and weighs around 30 pounds. It has a seat that swings from one side to the other. Putting this thing together takes more than one set of hands, so if you get one you may want to stick around to help in the assembly process. I found mine on Amazon.com for around $110.
Since the table is a shooting rest, what about something that can be used as a hand-carried shooting rest in any terrain? Look no further than Firefield’s Shooting Stick. It can also be used as a hiking stick and monopod for a camera by removing the shooting yoke. It is adjustable for several heights and weighs 12 ounces. There is a nice cork grip, wrist strap, carbide point with removable rubber cap, and removable snow/mud disk. For further details, check out the Firefield website at www.fire-field.com, and click on products-accessories.
If you're looking for a 22-caliber rifle, you can't go wrong with the Henry Small Game full size or carbine model H001TLP. The best feature is the Skinner Peep Sight, which is outstanding for accuracy, and combined with Henry’s smooth lever action makes it a must-have for any target shooter. Henry’s website is www.henryusa.com.
There are a lot of airgun shooters, and a good gun to take a look at for single-shot accuracy is the Gamo Accu 177 pellet rifle. This model uses fiber optic open iron sights and a scope. The gun is lever cocking as opposed to break barrel. The loading port is a rotating breech, which will not open until the rifle is cocked. As for the velocity, it has up to 1,200 fps depending on the type of pellets being used, but with lead, it is around 1,000 fps. Further details can be found at the following web address www.gamousa.com/product.aspx?productID=572.
For someone who's into knife throwing, try a set of Lefux Stork custom throwing knives from Russia. These are great throwers, and definitely not the cheap ones that are found being made in China or stamped out of a piece of tin somewhere in a back room. I’ve used the Storks at the normal distances of 7, 10, 13 and 16 feet, and have had great success. Before shipping the set of three that comes with a leather sheath cost around $165, you can find more information by contacting the company on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LEFUX-131540734346682/. Ivan will be glad to answer any of your questions and take your order.
And here is a gift idea that can go for fishing, shooting and knife throwing: Fish Monkey gloves. These come in models with full fingers and half fingers. I’ve used them for all three sports and truly like them, but it can take a little getting used to the grip for throwing knives, as your release can be a bit late due to the great grip that these gloves provide. They also have UV protection. Further details can be found at www.fishmonkeygloves.com.
Landing nets are one of those things that are sometimes overlooked, but when some new ideas hit the market, such as the Frabill Bear Claw, they should be considered as a prime idea. The Bear Claw is a flip-out type net that can be stored in a smaller area and on a deck, but deployed quickly with a flip open/arm brace type handle. Some have suggested this as a possible idea for using in kayaks and canoes. Look it up at www.frabill.com.
Tackle boxes are another thing that is just kind of ho-hum, but not if it is a new Plano Rustrictor Stowaway. I have several of these to hold all of the lures that might develop rust and corrosion. The Rustrictor eliminates all of that by having a special Armor Protective treatment, not just in the compartment dividers, but the whole box. These are available in all of the popular 3500 and 3700 Stowaway models.
While on the subject of tackle boxes, for a quick access box and compact storage check out Plano’s Weekender series and Wraps. These are one of my go-to storage systems for quick “grab and go” fishing, and the wraps are fantastic for soft plastics and jigs. Check out these and the Rustrictors at www.planomolding.com.
One last fishing item is for someone that wants a good teardown fly fishing rig. I found the Fenwick Night Hawk, which comes with a fully spooled Pflueger fly reel. The multi-piece, 9’ rod and reel come in a short heavy nylon web zipper case for easy storage and transport. Check it out at www.fenwickfishing.com.
The gift ideas could roll on for a long time, but hopefully these few different ones will get you going in the right direction.
