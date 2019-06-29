The water is finally going back to the river banks, but what is it leaving behind? The major things are a lot of clean-up and repairs, but also debris and obstacles that were not in the river in the past, or moved to a different location.
A popular location that people use for camping is Scott County Conservation’s Buffalo Shores Park in Buffalo. This area has a major clean-up and repair period ahead of it.
Because of major work that's about to take place, the area has been fenced off. Do not cross this fenced area. It is there for a reason, the major one being to keep everyone safe while the work is in progress.
Work has already begun on cleaning up the parking lots in front. There is a very thick layer of mud. The boat ramp area is the same, and probably worse as the water goes down more.
The brown that you see is not beach — it is contaminated mud. Even the areas that used to be grass are all mud.
Buildings need repair, septic systems need examining and possible repairs and the grounds areas need a tremendous amount of work. So be patient and don’t think this is an overnight project.
Essentially, Buffalo Shores Park will be closed until further notice.
On the boating side of things, I spoke to Bob Garlock of Davenport Boat to ask a couple of questions. Bob has been extremely busy, and it was great of him to take the time to discuss these items.
First, he was asked if there is anything special a person should do if they have had their boat out of use for this much longer period of time — probably since last fall for many.
“As far as letting the boats sit longer than planned as long as they were winterized to start with they should be ok stored for as much as 12 months," he said. "I would still add some fresh fuel, charge the batteries and check trailer tire air pressures before rolling it out for the first time.”
What about boats that have been operated in floodwaters? “As for running the motor and boat in flood waters what we see is water pump issues due to the debris floating in the water, plugging up intakes, overheating the motor and damaging the water pump impeller. Make sure the motor is pumping good water and the intake ports on the gear case are clear. The other thing we see is hitting floating or just under-the-surface objects — trees, logs and picnic tables causing lower unit damage.”
Back in 1993, when I had the Dan’s Fish ‘N’ Tales radio show on WRMJ 102.3 in Aledo, one of my guests was from the Illinois DNR. After that year's massive flooding, he said to consider that whatever was in a house or a garage is not in the river. He was absolutely correct, as I ran into a washing machine with my Ranger that had washed into the backwaters of the Mississippi River. This would definitely apply to what we have after this flood, and even more so now. So be careful, because the rivers have changed in many ways, and have many new obstacles and hidden hazards lurking under the surface and around every corner.
