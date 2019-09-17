{{featured_button_text}}

Conservation group Whitetails Unlimited will host its first Quad-Cities area Deer Camp on Saturday, October 5, at the Blue Grass Community Hall, 232 E. Orphed St., Blue Grass. 

A national nonprofit organization, Whitetails Unlimited works to better the white-tailed deer and its main environment. The organization raises funding to work on projects including research, wildlife agency assistance, habitat enhancement and acquisition, hunter safety and education, anti-poaching measures and cooperative projects with other environmental organizations.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The Deer Camp begins with raffles, games and a social hour at 5:30 p.m. before a two-meat buffet is served at 6:30. Prizes include guns, bags and other merchandise, including the grand prize of a 2019-20 commemorative Remington 700 ADL 6.5 Creedmoor Rifle.

Tickets cost $50 with a variety of options for raffle tickets. For more information or to register, call Tim Powers at 319-560-6965, the national Whitetails Unlimited at 1-800-274-5471 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments