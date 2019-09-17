Conservation group Whitetails Unlimited will host its first Quad-Cities area Deer Camp on Saturday, October 5, at the Blue Grass Community Hall, 232 E. Orphed St., Blue Grass.
A national nonprofit organization, Whitetails Unlimited works to better the white-tailed deer and its main environment. The organization raises funding to work on projects including research, wildlife agency assistance, habitat enhancement and acquisition, hunter safety and education, anti-poaching measures and cooperative projects with other environmental organizations.
You have free articles remaining.
The Deer Camp begins with raffles, games and a social hour at 5:30 p.m. before a two-meat buffet is served at 6:30. Prizes include guns, bags and other merchandise, including the grand prize of a 2019-20 commemorative Remington 700 ADL 6.5 Creedmoor Rifle.
Tickets cost $50 with a variety of options for raffle tickets. For more information or to register, call Tim Powers at 319-560-6965, the national Whitetails Unlimited at 1-800-274-5471 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.