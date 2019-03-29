LeClaire Park and the surrounding area is seen under Mississippi River floodwaters in Davenport, Monday, March 25, 2019. The Mississippi River reached 18.53 feet on Monday according to the National Weather Service. Flood stage is 15 feet. Camera: Canon EOS 6D Lens: EF16-35mm f/2.8L II USM at 35mm Exposure: 1/250 sec; f/5.6; ISO 800 Manual; Spot metering
--Andy Abeyta
