Iron workers are ready for a set (2) of I-beams to be lifted into place over River Drive in Moline, Monday, September 10, 2018, as work on the new I-74 bridge continues on both sides of the river. Camera: Canon EOS-1D X Lens: EF70-200mm f/2.8L USM at 165mm Exposure:1/1600 sec; f/4.5; ISO 400 Manual; Evaluative metering

