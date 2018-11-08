Technically speaking 

Wearing his mothers, (Sgt. Heidi Miller) head cover Blake Hawk stand amongst some of the 75 soldiers from the Iowa National Guard 248th Aviation Support Battalion participated in a homecoming ceremony at the Davenport Army Aviation Support Facility on North Harrison Street in Davenport Friday, November 02, 2018. Camera: Canon EOS 7D Mark II Lens: EF70-200mm f/2.8L IS II USM at 165mm Exposure: 1/500 sec; f/3.2; ISO 5000 Manual; Partial metering

-- Kevin E. Schmidt

