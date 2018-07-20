Technically speaking

Keith Mitchell of Sea Island, GA., clinches his putter on the eighth hole after missing a putt for birdie, Friday, July 13, 2018, during second round action of the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. He finished seven under for the day. Camera: Canon EOS-1D X Lens: EF400mm f/4 DO IS USM Exposure: 1/1328 sec; f/4.5; ISO 400 Manual; Evaluative metering

-- John Schultz

