Lead by the Honor Guard, the casket of fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette is moved to in front of the bandshell, Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Riverfront Park in Clinton, IA. Camera: Canon EOS 7D Mark II Lens: EF300mm f/2.8L USM Exposure: 1/6400 sec; f/4.5; ISO 1600 Manual; Evaluative metering

--John Schultz

