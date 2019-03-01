Alanna Asiedu-Ofei, 10, of Davenport smiles while talking with California Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democratic presidential hopeful, after a town hall at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Camera: Canon EOS 6D Lens: EF24mm f/2.8 IS USM Exposure: 1/250 sec; f/2.8; SO 5000 Manual; Spot metering

--Andy Abeyta

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments