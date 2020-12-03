Over 230 in Linn County told they were positive for COVID-19, but they weren’t

CEDAR RAPIDS — Based on bad information it received, Linn County Public Health notified scores of people they had tested positive for COVID-19 when they actually hadn’t.

The county has since sent letters to 235 Linn County residents who all had their test specimens analyzed at Weland Clinical Laboratories, according to Tricia Kitzmann, community health division manager for the county agency.

“The error came to our attention when we contacted individuals for follow-up as part of COVID-19 case investigation and the individuals reported receiving a negative test result from their provider,” Kitzmann told The Gazette. “The error occurred in the laboratory reporting process to public health, not in the processing of the specimens.”

The letter from the department said that on Nov. 23, Linn County Public Health was notified of incorrect lab results for tests collected between Nov. 14 and 16 due to an error in the lab’s reporting process.

“Unfortunately, this error has caused confusion and frustration for individuals,” the letter reads. “Please disregard the previous instructions to isolate and to direct close contacts to quarantine. We are sorry for any inconvenience that you or your family faced due to receiving the incorrect communication.”