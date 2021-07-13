Overnight blaze leaves 3 people homeless, injures firefighter, in Moline

An overnight fire kept Moline firefighters busy Monday night and left three people homeless.

Emergency crews responded at 11:11 p.m., Monday, to the 300 block of 8th Street after a report of a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived two residential structures less than four feet apart were burning.

The structures were a duplex occupied by one person and a single-family home occupied by a family of two and one pet.

Reports from bystanders at the scene indicated a neighbor noticed the fire, called 911, and notified occupants of both structures, allowing time for all to escape unharmed.

One firefighter was injured battling the blaze and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The fire took about 90 minutes to extinguish, then efforts involving salvage, overhaul, and search for fire extension, lasted about three hours, according to a news release from the Moline Fire Department.

Both homes are uninhabitable at this time. The families are being assisted by the American Red Cross of the Quad-Cities.