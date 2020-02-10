5. "P. S.: I Still Love Lara Jean” party

From 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Eastern branch of Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport, a “P. S.: I Still Love Lara Jean” party will be held to celebrate the fictional character from the Netflix “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” Throw on your best Lara Jean-inspired outfit, grab your box of unsent love letters, and make scrunchies, decorate love-letter bookmarks, sample Korean snacks, share chocolate-chip cookie recipes and discuss favorite romantic comedies.