Pac-12 football plans remain in holding pattern

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, speaking later Wednesday, said nothing in his state is preventing the conference from moving forward with football and other sports.

"They can resume football," Newsom said. "There is nothing in guidelines that says Pac-12 cannot move forward. Period, full stop. I just want to make that crystal clear."

Newsom said he spoke to Scott earlier and that he has been working with the NCAA on testing, along with figuring out how to keep athletes and coaches safe.

A spokesman for Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said the state also is working to find a way for football to return.

"Governor Brown's primary focus right now is on the ongoing wildfire response to save lives and protect homes across Oregon, including in Lane County," Charles Boyle said in a statement. "When it comes to college football, we all want to see the Ducks and Beavers take the field again. The Oregon Health Authority is in the process of working with the universities to review their plans for team practices, to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches, and the wider university community."

The Big Ten and Pac-12 decided last month to postpone all fall sports until January due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Football in the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big 12 started last week, with the Southeastern Conference set to kick off its season on Sept. 26. The Big Ten's Council of Presidents and Chancellor voted Tuesday to change course and begin football with all 14 teams next month.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0