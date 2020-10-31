Packers look to keep Vikings struggling

The Packers say they won’t get caught looking ahead.

“The only thing that I would say is that maybe during this week there’s an extra emphasis on taking care of your body because you know you have back-to-back games,” Packers center Corey Linsley said. “But, you know, all in all we’re focused 100% on the Vikings, and we’ll deal with the next game when it comes.”

Health of running backs

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is on track to return from a groin injury that kept him out Oct. 18 in a loss to Atlanta. Despite that absence and the bye last week, Cook ranks fifth in the NFL with 489 rushing yards.

Green Bay won at Houston last weekend without leading rusher Aaron Jones, who didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday as he recovers from a calf injury.

“I know he’s doing everything in his power (to play),” LaFleur said. “We want to be very, very careful with him and not put him in a position where he misses significant amount of time.”

Careful Cousins

The Vikings have the third-worst turnover ratio in the league at minus-7. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has already thrown four more (10) interceptions than all of last season.