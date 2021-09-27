Packers QCT

But the 49ers still couldn’t contain him.

“He is the ultimate competitor,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think he’s the best receiver in the National Football League and I think he shows it on a weekly basis. Not only on a weekly basis, it’s special, we get to see it on a daily basis — just how he prepares, how he leads.”

The Packers have depended on Adams about as much as any team relies on any single receiver. Adams has more than four times as many yards receiving and 2½ times as many catches as any other Packer. He was targeted on 18 of Rodgers’ 33 pass attempts Sunday.

Adams has 25 catches for 309 yards. Running back Aaron Jones ranks second on the team in catches (10) and Valdes-Scantling is second in yards receiving (76). Adams is the only Packers wideout with more than six receptions.

The touchdown catches are much more evenly divided. Jones has a team-high three. Adams, Valdes-Scantling and tight end Robert Tonyan have one each.

Last season, Adams became the first player in NFL history to have at least 100 catches and 18 touchdown receptions in the same season. As he follows that up this year, the Packers are counting on him as much as ever.

What's working