GREEN BAY, Wis. — No Davante Adams. No Allen Lazard.
No problem.
Even with their top two receivers sidelined by injuries, the Green Bay Packers were able to extend their record to 4-0 as Aaron Rodgers continued his early-season success in a 30-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night at Lambeau Field.
Adams missed a second straight game with a hamstring injury and the Packers also were without Lazard, the former Iowa State star who hurt his core in a 37-30 victory at New Orleans and was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
That didn’t keep Rodgers from firing four touchdown passes, three of them to Robert Tonyan.
He began the scoring with a 6-yard TD flip to Aaron Jones on the Packers’ first series, then added scoring tosses of 19 and 8 yards to Tonyan in the second quarter to make it 20-3 at halftime.
He added a 21-yarder to Tonyan in the third quarter.
Rodgers finished with 27 completions in 32 attempts for 327 yards. Tonyan had six receptions for 98 yards.
The Falcons closed to within 27-16 on the second of Todd Gurley's two TD runs in the fourth quarter but the Packers added a 48-yard field goal by Mason Crosby.
Atlanta did have both of its top two receivers available after both Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley were listed as questionable. Jones missed last weekend's 30-26 loss to Chicago with a hamstring injury. Ridley also is dealing with a hamstring injury.
Jones caught 4 passes for 32 yards while Ridley failed to get a reception despite being targeted five times.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!