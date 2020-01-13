Green Bay should have Bulaga back even though he missed Sunday's game with an illness. The Niners also are healthier with edge rusher Dee Ford, left tackle Joe Staley, linebacker Kwon Alexander and running back Matt Brieda all back after missing that game.

But regular-season blowouts don't always repeat when the teams meet again in the playoffs. There have been 23 times in the Super Bowl era, excluding one replacement player game in 1987, that a team lost a regular-season game by at least 28 points to a team it met again in the playoffs.

In nine of those cases, the team that got blown out earlier in the season came back to win in the playoffs, and in six other games the team lost by a touchdown or less.

Shanahan said he doesn't believe his players will be complacent because of the lopsided win two months ago but has a message for them if they do.

"Don't be that stupid because that's not real," he said. "This is about Sunday's game. I can give a thousand stories of things like that, playing games in my history I've been a part of."