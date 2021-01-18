GREEN BAY, Wis. — All that stands between Green Bay and its first Super Bowl berth in a decade is the one team that managed to shut down the Packers’ high-powered offense this season.
Green Bay is the NFL’s highest-scoring team but had its lowest point total of the season in a 38-10 loss at Tampa Bay back on Oct. 18. The Packers (14-3) have a chance to avenge that defeat Sunday when they host the Buccaneers (13-5) in the NFC championship game.
“I think our team has come a long way from that day, but everything’s just words at this point,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “You’ve got to go out there and you’ve got to have a great week of preparation and you’ve got to go earn it on the field. So that’ll be our mindset and that’s how we’ll approach it.
Aside from some second-half struggles in a loss to Indianapolis and a win over Carolina, the Packers’ offense has been pretty much unstoppable since the Tampa Bay game. That didn’t change Saturday in a 32-18 divisional playoff victory over the Los Angeles Rams, who entered the night leading the NFL in most defensive categories.
“We’re not too worried on who’s on the other side of the ball,” Packers receiver Allen Lazard said after the Rams game. “We know who we have on our side of the ball.”
The Packers earned their seventh straight victory and followed their usual winning formula: They build big leads by scoring at will early on.
They scored touchdowns on their first two possessions at Detroit. They reached the end zone on each of their first three series against Carolina and Tennessee, and in both their victories over Chicago. They collected three touchdowns and two field goals on their first five drives against the Rams.
After throwing 48 touchdown passes with only five interceptions during the regular season, Aaron Rodgers had two more touchdown passes and ran for a score against the Rams.
“I think it’s one of the greatest honors of my life to be able to lead this team,” Rodgers said after the game. “To be counted on by my teammates to bring, not just my physical play, but my presence, my emotions, my words, and I strongly believe in speaking things to life. We’ve been talking a lot about how a positive wave can be so powerful. I feel like we have that wave building and building and building and it’s kind of been backboned by so many great people.”
The Packers also started out well in their first meeting with Tampa Bay, as they built a 10-0 lead before Rodgers threw consecutive interceptions. One was a pick-6 The other was returned to the 2-yard line to set up a touchdown.
Rodgers was 16 of 35 for 160 yards as the Packers gave up 38 straight points after taking that 10-0 lead. Now they get another shot at the Bucs with a Super Bowl appearance at stake.
“What’s happened in the past at this point, it really doesn’t matter,” LaFleur said. “It’s about what we do moving forward.”
Chargers hire Staley: Brandon Staley won't have to move that far for his first head coaching opportunity.
Staley agreed to become the Los Angeles Chargers' coach on Sunday night after one season as the defensive coordinator for the crosstown Rams.
The Chargers made the decision to hire Staley after their second interview with him. The interview was held a day after the Rams were eliminated from the playoffs with a 32-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
The 38-year old Staley was in demand with interviews also scheduled with the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles. He also had an interview with the New York Jets before they hired Robert Saleh last Thursday.
No workouts at combine: The NFL will not allow in-person workouts for the scouting combine due to health and safety precautions because of COVID-19.
The league informed teams Monday that any workouts will take place on the individual pro days on college campuses. Interviews of prospects and psychological testing and assessments will be done virtually.
The league is working with club physicians and athletic trainers to obtain comprehensive medical information on each of the invited prospects. The plan will likely involve a combination of virtual interviews by club medical staffs and testing done at labs and medical facilities near the invited prospect’s residence.