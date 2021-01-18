They scored touchdowns on their first two possessions at Detroit. They reached the end zone on each of their first three series against Carolina and Tennessee, and in both their victories over Chicago. They collected three touchdowns and two field goals on their first five drives against the Rams.

After throwing 48 touchdown passes with only five interceptions during the regular season, Aaron Rodgers had two more touchdown passes and ran for a score against the Rams.

“I think it’s one of the greatest honors of my life to be able to lead this team,” Rodgers said after the game. “To be counted on by my teammates to bring, not just my physical play, but my presence, my emotions, my words, and I strongly believe in speaking things to life. We’ve been talking a lot about how a positive wave can be so powerful. I feel like we have that wave building and building and building and it’s kind of been backboned by so many great people.”

The Packers also started out well in their first meeting with Tampa Bay, as they built a 10-0 lead before Rodgers threw consecutive interceptions. One was a pick-6 The other was returned to the 2-yard line to set up a touchdown.