Defensive tackle Kenny Clark already received a four-year, $70 million extension in training camp. Pro Bowl offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, center Corey Linsley, cornerback Kevin King, guard Lane Taylor and running back Jamaal Williams have contracts set to expire at the end of the season.

For now, the Packers will reap the benefits as Jones increases his worth.

“Aaron's versatility really shows up when we split him out as a wide receiver," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “He's done some great things. The other thing that I think you can't sleep on (with) Aaron is just his ability as a pass protector, too. There was a blitz late in that game where Aaron (Rodgers) hits MVS (Marquez Valdes-Scantling) down the sidelines for a big explosive gain, and Aaron Jones steps up and hits the blitzing linebacker. I know he's outmatched by a solid 50 pounds right there.

"He's just a really complete back in all three phases.”

Jones led a 259-yard ground attack Sunday that represented the Packers’ largest rushing output since a 262-yard outburst in a 31-3 victory over Denver on Dec. 28, 2003.