“I think it was a lack of execution,” LaFleur said. “I think that definitely carried over from an offensive perspective and really in all three phases. We’ve got to be better. I thought the energy was good last week. It just came down to the execution, and anytime that you’re going up against a really good opponent, you better bring your ‘A’ game. Because if not, they’ll embarrass you, and that’s exactly what happened.”

Now, a team that was playing as well as anyone through the first quarter of the season finds itself a half-game behind the Chicago Bears (5-1) in the NFC North standings.

“I think adversity breeds success,” Turner said. “I think that is the case in any championship team, and I think that is the case in any successful person in any profession on this planet.”

What's working: Not much. Perhaps the only good sign from this trip was that Clark and wide receiver Davante Adams showed they’re healthy again after Adams missed two games with a hamstring injury and Clark sat out three games with a groin injury.