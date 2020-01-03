Paige Bradford, Davenport North

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Named the MAC player of the year her junior season, Bradford poured in nearly 1,500 points for her career and is fourth on the school's all-time scoring list.

The 6-foot post could score around the rim but also step out and knock down a jump shot. She averaged 19.9 points and 9.6 rebounds her junior season, including seven double-doubles in the last nine games, to earn second team all-state accolades.

As a senior, Bradford was first team all-MAC. She averaged 15.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. She was part of the best four-year stretch in program history with 69 victories.

In her sophomore season at Kirkwood Community College, Bradford is averaging a team-high 13 points per game.

