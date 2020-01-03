Paige Bradford, Davenport North

Named the MAC player of the year her junior season, Bradford poured in nearly 1,500 points for her career and is fourth on the school's all-time scoring list.
The 6-foot post could score around the rim but also step out and knock down a jump shot. She averaged 19.9 points and 9.6 rebounds her junior season, including seven double-doubles in the last nine games, to earn second team all-state accolades.
As a senior, Bradford was first team all-MAC. She averaged 15.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. She was part of the best four-year stretch in program history with 69 victories.
In her sophomore season at Kirkwood Community College, Bradford is averaging a team-high 13 points per game.