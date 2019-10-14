From 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, your family can enjoy a Halloween event at Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. No reservations are required. Celebrate Halloween and the fall harvest at the Botanical Center. Show off your costume, compete in races and paint a pumpkin to take home. It’s one pumpkin per family, while supplies last. Also featured will be a pumpkin broom race, pumpkin toss and candy corn race, and a garden scavenger hunt. Admission is free for members, $7 for ages 16 and older, $1 for ages 2-15, free for ages 2 and younger.

