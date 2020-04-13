Pandemic alters recruiting for Augie basketball programs

It was a nondescript email that came from the Augustana College sports information office: An announcement that men's basketball coach Grey Giovanine had a commitment for the recruiting class of 2020.
What made it unusual was the fact that Calle Fransson was a recruit from Sweden who began looking into Augustana because of its Swedish heritage.
And that in the middle of April the 6-foot-6 forward was Augie's first commit to the 2020 recruiting class.
“Recruiting is definitely changed,” said Giovanine.
By this time each spring, both Giovanine and women's basketball coach Mark Beinborn have a pretty good idea of how their entire class is shaping up and they are putting a wrap on their recruiting efforts.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that is not the case this spring. While Giovanine has just one commitment at this point, Beinborn is in a little better shape. Getting what he said are “unheard of early commitments,” the women's program has landed what Beinborn calls three impact players. The process, though, continues.
Neither coach is sure how the next few months will play out and what that will mean for the incoming freshman group for each program.
“Everything is on hold; you've got kids that can't get to campus,” said Giovanine. “So much of our recruiting is usually done now. … Typically we have kids visiting in April and most kids and their families aren't visiting now.”
Giovanine said that he did have two families on campus last week “and we practiced social distancing and toured the campus even with everything closed. … Instead of having 15 recruits visit campus, we've had two. ”
When most academic and athletic endeavors on both the collegiate and high school levels were shut down in March, recruiting shifted from campus visits and face-to-face meetings to Facetime meetings and phone calls. Both coaches said that most of their recruiting for basketball players takes place in March and April after high school seasons end.
That process grinds to a snail's pace.
“You've heard me say this before; we have such a great group of young women who get along and really enjoy each other,” said Beinborn, pointing to a key part of his recruiting toolbox. “Recruits spending time with them is a huge part of the process for us and unfortunately we can't do that right now.”
He did say that a potential recruit was part of a Zoom meeting last week with every returning player in the program involved and that the lengthy chat went well.
That is an indication that the recruiting process may be changed forever and that this is not just a makeshift effort during unusual times.
“We have to be more creative than we have ever been,” said Beinborn. “Think of the way we recruit now vs. way we did when I started in 1998. Things have changed a ton with the technology. Not that old (methods) are disappearing, but this is ushering in new means of recruiting, just because we're having to be so creative. It's going to open up some doors to do some things in the future to hopefully benefit all of us.”
A huge factor in landing the three recruits he has, can't get named until next month, is that all three already had made their campus visits. He said two came last fall and committed prior to January and the third was in town during the season and just made her decision earlier this month.
The college usually has a May 1 target date for closing the incoming freshman class. Because of this spring's unique situation, that date has been moved to June 1 in hopes of at least getting prospective students on campus if the “shelter-in-place” mandates are lifted.
While the coronavirus has dramatically affected this recruiting cycle, both coaches admit they can be content with a smaller freshman group this year.
“I'm not really concerned about this class,” said Beinborn. “We return a lot of good kids. This is the most we have ever returned in terms of minutes and production from a young class. Knowing the three we have coming in are all impact kids that we wanted badly helps.
“We didn't need a class of eight or nine like we had last year. We wanted high quality and we're getting that with who we have and we are still working on some great kids, including one locally.”
Giovanine isn't quite sure what he is getting in Fransson since the coaches haven't seen him play in person and recruited him off highlight tapes. Most recently he played for the Trelleborg Pirates out of Superettan, the second tier professional league in Sweden.
Competing with players in their 20s and 30s, the 18-year-old averaged 1.6 points in 7.4 minutes per game, shooting 60 percent from the field. He played with the Pirates’ Division 2 squad before moving up.
Prior to joining Trelleborg, Fransson led his Malbas club with an average of 16.0 points per game at the Swedish Youth National Championships, twice earning Player of the Game honors at the final four. He also averaged a team-best 13.8 points at the Scania Cup.
“He was the most valuable player at some pretty significant tournaments, but it's difficult to judge what the level of competition was,” admitted Giovanine. “But we sense he's a legitimate prospect.”
Giovanine also hopes that this is just the start of what turns into a fruitful recruiting class, albeit a smaller one thanks to the handcuffs presented by COVID-19.
“This could have an impact on the size of the class,” said Giovanine, referring to both time constraints as well as economic issues. “That's what colleges are facing this year across the board. We've never seen anything like this before. It could diminish the size of our class. Thank goodness we brought in as many as we did last year. … That was as good a freshman class as we've had since I've been here.”
Last season's freshmen included Matt Hanushewsky and Daniel Carr, who both saw extended playing time for the 18-8 Vikings. Giovanine also pointed to most valuable junior varsity player Nate Ortiz as someone who could be available to step up to a prominent role. So could Pleasant Valley graduate Carter Duwa, who missed his freshman season after suffering a shoulder injury and having surgery.
“This just typically reflects what's going on at the college,” said Giovanine of assembling a class much later than normal. “More kids are making their decisions in June and July instead of April and May.”
And pushing back the recruiting process as well.
“There are still going to be a lot of kids out there when the dust settles,” he said. “We'll probably be recruiting right through to the start of school in August.”
