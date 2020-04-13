Pandemic alters recruiting for Augie basketball programs

Giovanine said that he did have two families on campus last week “and we practiced social distancing and toured the campus even with everything closed. … Instead of having 15 recruits visit campus, we've had two. ”

When most academic and athletic endeavors on both the collegiate and high school levels were shut down in March, recruiting shifted from campus visits and face-to-face meetings to Facetime meetings and phone calls. Both coaches said that most of their recruiting for basketball players takes place in March and April after high school seasons end.

That process grinds to a snail's pace.

“You've heard me say this before; we have such a great group of young women who get along and really enjoy each other,” said Beinborn, pointing to a key part of his recruiting toolbox. “Recruits spending time with them is a huge part of the process for us and unfortunately we can't do that right now.”

He did say that a potential recruit was part of a Zoom meeting last week with every returning player in the program involved and that the lengthy chat went well.

That is an indication that the recruiting process may be changed forever and that this is not just a makeshift effort during unusual times.