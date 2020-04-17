Pandemic deals blow to plastic bag bans, plastic reduction

"There are some stores out there that are saying, 'For the time being, please don't bring those in.' Other stores are allowing them, but ... right now we're asking that only freshly laundered ones come in," he said.

Environmental groups, well aware of the nation's current priorities, were at first unusually silent on moves to temporarily roll back plastic bag bans. But they responded forcefully after the plastics industry asserted bag bans could worsen the pandemic's toll.

"The fear-driven gains the industry was able to win this month are likely to be extremely short-lived," John Hocevar, of Greenpeace USA said. "The movement away from throwaway plastic is the kind of awakening that is not going to be that easy for the plastic industry to stop."

In the meantime, some consumers are getting taken by surprise.

Paul McNamara, who has used his own bags for a decade, said he was stopped at the entrance of his regular market in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, after the state enacted a temporary ban on reusable shopping sacks. His ratty bags have corners reinforced with duct tape from years of use; he instead left with his groceries in plastic bags.

"My question would be, will it become permanent?" McNamara said. "I'm fine with the restrictions on reusable plastics. It makes a lot of sense, and that's the way to go for the environment. But if it's a public health issue, we've got to figure out some way to deal with it."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0