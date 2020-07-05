Pandemic leads to increase in home improvement

Stuck at home in a paralyzing health crisis, people across America finally tackled long-delayed, home improvement projects that are giving a boost to the do-it-yourself and handyman segments of the U.S. economy.
As a result, hardware, home improvement and farm supply stores — which the federal government deemed essential businesses — have seen a massive surge in demand for tools, paint, lawn and garden goods and treated lumber.
Added to that is a higher demand for cleaning supplies, security systems, safety gear, sidewalk chalk and activity kits for youngsters, said Randy Rusk, national spokesman for Do It Best, a cooperative of hardware, lumber and building materials stores in all 50 states.
But while calls for improvements are pouring in, some merchants worry about what's around the corner in an economy rocked by the pandemic. They are wary of expanding or hiring more employees.
Analysts and marketing experts in the home and hardware industry are cautious, too. They predict a mixed bag in spending through the end of this year, dragged down by little or no construction in some states and nagging uncertainties surrounding the economic toll from the pandemic.
Before the outbreak, spending on home remodeling was expected to post annual growth of 3.9% by the first quarter of 2021.
But the latest data rolling together actual and forecast impacts of the economic shutdown have led to predictions of declines this year, with more of a drop off into 2021, according to Harvard University's Joint Center for Housing Studies.
The uncertainty has analysts offering a mixed forecast for what will happen in the category later in the year.
One big driver to watch is how small businesses rebound in coming months.
"If the government tells entrepreneurs to stay home, you can't open ... we're going to have some real problems," Larry Janesky, a Connecticut-based contractor, said. "I'm cautiously optimistic, depending on how long things drag on."
Smaller, in-home projects have been the bright spot in the sector.
At first, homeowners stuck at home were scared. Then, they began looking around and decided they needed to get on projects they'd put off for years, Janesky said.
Basement waterproofing and refinishing projects took off as people realized they needed to upgrade space for a home office. Roofing also has shot up, Janesky said. (Editor's note: In the Iowa Quad-Cities, roofing has 'been through the roof' because of a hailstorm in early April.)
