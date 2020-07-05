Pandemic leads to increase in home improvement

But the latest data rolling together actual and forecast impacts of the economic shutdown have led to predictions of declines this year, with more of a drop off into 2021, according to Harvard University's Joint Center for Housing Studies.

The uncertainty has analysts offering a mixed forecast for what will happen in the category later in the year.

One big driver to watch is how small businesses rebound in coming months.

"If the government tells entrepreneurs to stay home, you can't open ... we're going to have some real problems," Larry Janesky, a Connecticut-based contractor, said. "I'm cautiously optimistic, depending on how long things drag on."

Smaller, in-home projects have been the bright spot in the sector.

At first, homeowners stuck at home were scared. Then, they began looking around and decided they needed to get on projects they'd put off for years, Janesky said.

Basement waterproofing and refinishing projects took off as people realized they needed to upgrade space for a home office. Roofing also has shot up, Janesky said. (Editor's note: In the Iowa Quad-Cities, roofing has 'been through the roof' because of a hailstorm in early April.)

