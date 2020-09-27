Pandemic playoffs: Brewers, Astros in despite losing records

All matchups are best-of-three, with every game hosted by the top seed in ballparks without fans. With no days off, pitching strategies will be paramount, particularly how managers use their bullpens. Following the wild-card rounds, the remaining clubs will move to neutral site bubbles in Texas and Southern California to crown a champion.

The biggest losers Sunday were Philadelphia and the Giants. As it turned out, either team would've gotten in with a win.

"It's tough sitting here and not thinking (about the playoffs)," Phillies slugger Bryce Harper said after a 5-0 loss at Tampa Bay. "We had opportunities to win games and we just didn't get it done."

October on deck means the end of seven-inning games and no more automatic runners at second base to begin the 10th, but other new rules implemented this season apply: designated hitters in the National League and relievers must face three batters or end the inning.

Nothing else kooky in this 16-team tournament, though. Like, no penalty at-bats to decide extra long games.

"It's going to be wild, everything about it," Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier said as the playoffs approached.