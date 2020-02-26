Panthers clinch at least MVC title share

UNI’s hot shooting offense then extended the gap to the finish line.

“We don’t have enough time for me to describe to you how much better he is defensively than he was three months ago,” Jacobson said of Carter’s impact. “To me the most impressive thing is that he was ready. He didn’t know if he was going to play tonight or not. He hadn’t played much, but he was ready.”

Skilled offensively, Carter says defense has been his focus since stepping foot on campus. He’s also embraced the game-to-game uncertainly that accompanies playing on a team with a productive starting five.

“I just tell myself every day if I get an opportunity, take it,” Carter said. “Coach in the locker room said whether I don’t play a game like last game, or if I play like tonight, just be ready. I think I’ve done well in that spot and just continue to work.”

As UNI pulled away over the final 10 minutes, a McLeod Center crowd of 4,934 often rose to its feet to salute a team that achieved perfection in its gym one year removed from a 9-5 home record.