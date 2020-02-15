Panthers fall to Loyola in overtime

CHICAGO – For the second time in as many meetings, regulation couldn’t decide a spirited battle between Missouri Valley Conference front-runners Loyola and Northern Iowa.
AJ Green battled through adversity and came up clutch step-back 3-pointer with 3.7 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Loyola then held UNI scoreless throughout the extra period to secure a 79-71 victory in front of a sellout crowd inside Gentile Arena.
Loyola’s duo of point guard Keith Clemons and center Cameron Krutwig carried the two-time defending MVC champion Ramblers. Clemons finished with 25 points and Krutwig added 21 to go with 11 rebounds.
All five UNI starters reached double figures, led by Green’s 19 points on 7 of 22 shooting. Senior guard Spencer Haldeman hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Trae Berhow added 13 points. Center Austin Phyfe tallied 12 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists.
Loyola jumped UNI at the tip.
It took the Ramblers just seven minutes to deal a 16-point deficit that matched UNI’s largest of the season. Loyola constructed a 25-9 lead on 10 of 13 shooting, while the Panthers had turned the ball over six times and managed just seven shots.
UNI regrouped with a 7-0 run — highlighted by Trae Berhow’s second 3-pointer during a string of six consecutive Loyola misses — and outscored the Ramblers 20-9 during the back half of the first stanza to cut its deficit to a manageable 37-32 at intermission.
Trailing 67-60, Isaiah Brown hit a pair of 3’s and Berhow found the shooter’s roll on a free-throw line extended jumper that cut the Panthers’ deficit to 71-68 with 45 seconds remaining.
UNI got a defensive stop and Loyola burned two fouls to give, but left a couple more on the table as Green came up with his big shot to extend the game.
Women's basketball
Northern Iowa 67, Evansville 49: The Panthers shook off Thursday's road loss to Indiana State on their return trip to the Hoosier state Saturday, cruising past Missouri Valley cellar dweller Evansville.
The win moves fifth-place Northern Iowa (15-9, 7-6) 1 1/2 games ahead of seventh-place Southern Illinois and Valparaiso in their effort to avoid the play-in games at the upcoming Valley tournament.
North Scott grad Karli Rucker scored a team-high 10 points and dished out eight assists as a balanced Northern Iowa offense got at least five points from eight different players.
Jada Poland led Evansville (3-21, 0-13) with a game-high 11 points.