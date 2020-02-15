Panthers fall to Loyola in overtime

CHICAGO – For the second time in as many meetings, regulation couldn’t decide a spirited battle between Missouri Valley Conference front-runners Loyola and Northern Iowa.

AJ Green battled through adversity and came up clutch step-back 3-pointer with 3.7 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Loyola then held UNI scoreless throughout the extra period to secure a 79-71 victory in front of a sellout crowd inside Gentile Arena.

Loyola’s duo of point guard Keith Clemons and center Cameron Krutwig carried the two-time defending MVC champion Ramblers. Clemons finished with 25 points and Krutwig added 21 to go with 11 rebounds.

All five UNI starters reached double figures, led by Green’s 19 points on 7 of 22 shooting. Senior guard Spencer Haldeman hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Trae Berhow added 13 points. Center Austin Phyfe tallied 12 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists.

Loyola jumped UNI at the tip.

It took the Ramblers just seven minutes to deal a 16-point deficit that matched UNI’s largest of the season. Loyola constructed a 25-9 lead on 10 of 13 shooting, while the Panthers had turned the ball over six times and managed just seven shots.

