Panthers make case for playoff seed

As clarity set in, Farley was clear in the message he wanted to convey to the playoff committee.

"Every loss we had were Top 10 teams on the road," Farley added. "They weren't just Top 10 teams. They were Top 10 teams on the road and the other was Iowa State. ... All those games were on the road and then we got Illinois State on the road.

"So, yes, I think we are a top-eight seed. I don't think there is any question."

The Panthers' three FCS losses have come to No. 1 North Dakota State, No. 5 South Dakota State and No. 6 Weber State, and the loss to ISU was in triple overtime. The FCS playoff field will be announced at 11:30 a.m. today on ESPNU.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

UNI did all the right things in making sure it finished undefeated (6-0) at home for the first time since 2011.

Allen rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns, as UNI ran for a season-best 201 yards and the Panther defense held the Leathernecks (1-11, 1-7) to just 240 yards, including just 84 on the ground, the seventh opponent UNI has held to under 100 rushing yards.

"I think we did a really good job today," Scott-Brown said. "I think we did a really good job collectively."