Panthers suffer tough MVC home loss

“We were playing a lot more defense, picking them up fullcourt,” said Berhow. “We were flying around a lot faster and brought some energy that we weren’t having earlier and brought us back in that game. It was good to see for that group.”

A UNI crowd that was allowed to fill up to 1,163 seats for the first time since the pandemic hit last spring, came to life at the end of a Panthers’ rally. But Missouri State’s Ridder put them back in their seats with a 3-pointer followed by a long two off Mosley assists.

Mosley then got loose for a long 2-point jumper and a 3-pointer out of a second timeout that stretched Missouri State’s lead back to 11. The sophomore guard finished 12-for-15 from the field as he took over the second half.

Berhow's 18 points on 50% shooting led a Panthers' team that shot 4 of 20 from distance and didn't have a second scorer reach double figures. Defensively, UNI (1-5, 0-1 MVC) has held just one of its five Division I opponents to under 75 points this season.

“More or less, it’s just toughness,”Berhow said. “I think we’ve got to take it more personal when someone scores on us. With Mosley scoring on us, going off with that many points, that should be very frustrating for us.