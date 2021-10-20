Paper Jams is back with Bassel & the Supernaturals

Bassel & the Supernaturals brought some funk to the Quad-City Times newsroom Tuesday, October 19, 2021, as the first group to perform for Paper Jams since 2019.
The small, intimate concert series was put on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is now back and better than ever. Based in the Midwest the band is a Syrian-American funk and soul band that tours to both perform and educate.
Its music speaks to the experiences of frontman Bassel Almadani, a first-generation Syrian-American. The group is in the Quad-Cities as part of Quad City Arts’ Visiting Artists program. In addition to their Paper Jams performance, they will visit some area schools and perform at different venues during their residency, Oct. 18-21.
They will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Raccoon Motel, 315 E 2nd St., Davenport and at 2 p.m. Thursday at Wesley United Methodist Church, 400 Iowa Ave., Muscatine. Quad City Arts’ Performing Arts Signature Series will also host the band at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the River Music Experience Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport.