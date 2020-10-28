Par 3 Contest out, 'College GameDay' in at different Masters

Par-3 contest out at Masters, ESPN show in
The Par 3 Contest is out at the spectator-free Masters in November.
ESPN's "College GameDay" is in.
Augusta National announced Tuesday more changes to a Masters tournament that will be unlike any of the previous 83. The most unusual of all is ESPN's popular college football pregame show taking place on a stage that overlooks Ike's Pond and the ninth green of the Par 3 course.
"When exploring ways to showcase a fall Masters, we were drawn to the concept of hosting 'College GameDay' at Augusta National to introduce the tournament to a new audience and provide even more anticipation and excitement to the event," Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said.
It helps that ESPN is a broadcast partner of the Masters and will televise the opening two rounds.
The coverage typically begins on Wednesday with the Par 3 Contest, a showcase of past champions and current players before an enormous gallery that rarely lacks for big roars, such as the time Jack Nicklaus had his grandson play a shot and he made a hole-in-one.
The Par 3 Contest dates to 1960 and is a big part of the tradition at Augusta National, mainly the jinx that no one has ever won the Par 3 and the Masters in the same year.
"We know that experience could not have been replicated without guests and patrons at Augusta National," Ridley said.
So much about this Masters is different because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down golf on March 13 and led Augusta National to postpone the Masters until Nov. 12-15, without spectators for the first time.
Because of the fall date and shorter daylight hours, the club said the weekday rounds would be played in threesomes off the first and 10th tees in morning and afternoon waves. The field remains set at 96 players who were eligible in April.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!