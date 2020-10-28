Par 3 Contest out, 'College GameDay' in at different Masters

Par-3 contest out at Masters, ESPN show in

The Par 3 Contest is out at the spectator-free Masters in November.

ESPN's "College GameDay" is in.

Augusta National announced Tuesday more changes to a Masters tournament that will be unlike any of the previous 83. The most unusual of all is ESPN's popular college football pregame show taking place on a stage that overlooks Ike's Pond and the ninth green of the Par 3 course.

"When exploring ways to showcase a fall Masters, we were drawn to the concept of hosting 'College GameDay' at Augusta National to introduce the tournament to a new audience and provide even more anticipation and excitement to the event," Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said.

It helps that ESPN is a broadcast partner of the Masters and will televise the opening two rounds.

The coverage typically begins on Wednesday with the Par 3 Contest, a showcase of past champions and current players before an enormous gallery that rarely lacks for big roars, such as the time Jack Nicklaus had his grandson play a shot and he made a hole-in-one.