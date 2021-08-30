Paralympics

Masters had her left leg amputated near the knee at 9 and the right one at the same spot five years later.

Fast-forward to the present: There she was a few weeks ago, riding her hand-cycle around Champaign, Illinois, to prepare for Tokyo. All the more remarkable given she had a tumor removed from her femur in late May — a surgery that had some wondering if she would be ready.

She would.

For that, she credits resiliency, a word she doesn’t throw around lightly.

As a child, she was shuttled between three orphanages. She tried to remain strong but often wondered — would someone rescue her?

That someone would be Gay Masters, who saw a black-and-white photo of a 5-year-old Oksana in a Ukrainian adoption notebook.

Love at first sight.

The process, though, took more than two years after the Ukrainian government placed a moratorium on foreign adoptions. Gay sent care packages filled with Teddy bears to young Oksana.

The packages never got to her.

Oksana thought she was on her own again. That is, until one night, with the paperwork finally approved, Gay arrived to take her new daughter home to Buffalo, New York.