Paris: Trump's threat to adjourn Congress could backfire

President Donald Trump's latest potential power grab - his threat to adjourn Congress in the middle of the novel coronavirus pandemic based on an invented claim that essential nominees are stalled - is remarkable, even by his standards.

Trump cannot, like a dictator, invoke a never-before-used power to adjourn Congress simply because he wants to. Even the notion of him doing so should alarm all Americans. It is particularly alarming to me, as someone who spent years as a lead staffer for these kinds of nominations in the U.S. Senate.

On its face, Trump's argument for doing this is absurd. The compliant Republican-controlled Senate has confirmed most nominees this president has put forth. Yet some of the most critical positions in the government - including the secretary and deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security - remain without a confirmed official in place to this day not because of Senate dawdling but because the president hasn't gotten around to making a selection. Indeed, Trump has said that he likes having senior roles in government filled by acting officials, who may be more eager to please him. In the middle of a pandemic and with the economy in a tailspin, it is a dereliction of presidential duty to have left the government so woefully understaffed.