The Park District Pool, located on Southeast 2nd Avenue in Aledo, is open from 1 to 5 p.m. daily, and from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. It features one diving board and a kiddie pool.

Admission is $5, free for children 5 and younger.

For more information, call 309-582-5101.

