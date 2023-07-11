Pleasant Valley senior catcher Cal Parr started the tying and winning rallies for the Spartans baseball team on Monday night against North Scott.

With PV down by two runs in the eighth inning, Parr’s double jumpstarted the offense to eventually tie the score at 3-3. Then with two outs in the ninth, Parr reached base and helped set up the winning run as Pleasant Valley prevailed 4-3 in nine innings in the Class 4A substate semifinal.

The Spartans (27-15) will travel to face Iowa City High at 7 p.m. Wednesday for the substate championship and a trip to the state tournament. North Scott finished the season with a record of 24-14.

In what was a pitchers duel most of the contest, North Scott edged ahead in the eighth inning thanks to RBI singles from Noah Young and Drew Sacia to make it 3-1 for the visiting Lancers.

The pressure was on the regular-season Mississippi Athletic Conference champions.

“We just talked about staying the same, keeping the same focus,” Parr said. “Shortstop Jack Reiter said just get on base and give it to the next guy, next man up, and that’s what we did.”

Parr nearly hit the ball out, smashing a pitch from the Lancers’ Carter Harms to dead center field to lead off the eighth. North Scott centerfielder Cash Bowe almost made a terrific catch on the wall, but the ball just popped out of his glove to leave Parr on second base.

His courtesy runner, Kyle Almgren, then scored when Carsen Williams blasted his own RBI double to left-center to cut North Scott’s lead to 3-2. Jackson Peer then laced a base hit to left to score Williams to tie the game and sent the PV dugout and fans into a frenzy. PV still had two men on with one out, but Harms retired the next batters to get out of the situation.

PV senior pitcher Sam George kept North Scott quiet in the ninth inning to set up the final drama. The Spartans’ first two hitters went down, but with two outs, Parr smashed a base hit to right field to keep the inning alive. Almgren again ran for Parr and reached second base when Williams drew a walk from Harms.

Tate Lyon then hit a groundball in the infield that the Lancers made a throwing error on to allow Lyon to reach first. Almgren, running the whole way with two outs, scored from second base for the win.

“Our approach all year has been try to get on base, make things happen,” Parr said. “Anything I can do to get our team going, I am going to do that.”

North Scott’s Max Huntley put the Lancers up 1-0 in the second with an RBI single, and Lyon tied the game at 1-1 in the third inning with an RBI double. The rest of the contest was watching North Scott pitcher Ian Dittmer and George battle it out on the mound.

Dittmer started and went 6 1/3 innings before giving way to Harms. He allowed three hits and walked three. He struck out five. George relieved starter Aden O’Donnell in the fourth inning and went 5 2/3 innings to pick up the victory.

George allowed the two runs but struck out four and got out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth by getting a groundball for an unassisted double play from Reiter. George stranded eight Lancers baserunners, including four in scoring position, during his innings.

“Both guys (O’Donnell and George) did a great job; going nine innings was not really part of the plan,” PV coach Derek Stecklein said. “Even when North Scott scored those two runs (in the eighth), we could have just collapsed, but the guys stayed up and got the job done.”

It was a tough ending for the Lancers, who will say goodbye to nine seniors: Dittmer, Young, Sacia, Adam Link, Trevor Kilburg, Reed Mulligan, Landon Kearney, Brock Lynch and Trevor Gehring.

“It was back-and-forth the whole way," Lancers co-coach Brad Ward said. "They gave us a couple (of runs); we gave them a couple (of runs). It was a great game on both sides, and I could not be more proud of the way we competed.”

North Scott co-coach Travis Ralfs summed up what he will miss about the senior group.

“We’ve watched them since they were 8 years old, so it’s tough,” Ralfs said. “They are a part of our program, our family. They work their tails off, they show up, they are respectful and kind. It’s hats off to their parents and their families for raising good kids.”

Pleasant Valley 4, North Scott 3 (9 innings)

North Scott 010 000 020 - 3 10 1

P. Valley 001 000 021 - 4 7 1

WP: Sam George

LP: Carter Harms

Two or more hits: North Scott – Drew Sacia 2-4, Jackson McCallister 2-4. Pleasant Valley – Cal Parr 2-3, Jackson Peer 2-4.

2B: Parr (PV), Carsen Williams (PV), Tate Lyon (PV), Peer (PV), Ian Dittmer (NS).

RBI: North Scott – Max Huntley, Sacia, Noah Young. Pleasant Valley – Tate Lyon, Williams, Peer.

Records: North Scott 24-14; Pleasant Valley 27-15.