Because of the Mississippi River's rising water levels, River Drive in Moline is closed east of 25th Street.
Eastbound traffic will take 34th Street then 4th Avenue via University Drive, according to an update to the Moline website.
Drivers can access businesses at 23rd Street, 34th Street, 41st Street and 55th Street as flood waters allow. Suggested detours include 12th Avenue, Avenue of the Cities and Illinois 92 (4th Avenue).
City crews continue to monitor river levels and will be available for emergencies over the weekend.
City officials remind drivers it takes little water to float a vehicle or to trap someone in a vehicle., and motorists should not drive through flood waters or around barricades.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.