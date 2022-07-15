Part of Scott County's Bluff Road to be closed next week for bridge work

A rural Scott County bridge will be closed for construction beginning on Monday.
Bluff Road (F33) will be closed at the bridge about a mile east of 240th Avenue (Z30), according to a media alert from Scott County.
A bridge approach is slated to be replaced, which could close the bridge to through traffic for up to 15 working days depending on weather, according to the county.
Sarah Watson
Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter
Sarah is the Davenport, Scott County, and Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus. A DeWitt native, she graduated from the University of Iowa in 2021 and was editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.
