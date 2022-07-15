 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Part of Scott County's Bluff Road to be closed next week for bridge work

A rural Scott County bridge will be closed for construction beginning on Monday. 

Bluff Road (F33) will be closed at the bridge about a mile east of 240th Avenue (Z30), according to a media alert from Scott County.

A bridge approach is slated to be replaced, which could close the bridge to through traffic for up to 15 working days depending on weather, according to the county. 

