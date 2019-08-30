From 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Davenport will host a Party in the Park at Prairie Heights Park, 5600 Eastern Ave., Davenport. It features food, children’s activities, voter registration, an opportunity for neighbors to meet neighbors, and a chance to talk face-to-face with staff and council members. Admission is free.

5:30 p.m. Thursday, Party in the Park at Prairie Heights Park, Davenport. Free.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Editor

Liz Boardman is the Quad-City Times City Editor, manages the Economy section and Bettendorf News, and is the house Freedom of Information Act geek. A Rock Island native, she joined the Times in 2016.

Load comments