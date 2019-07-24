Age: 33
Home: Fort Dodge, Iowa
Career: Kenya native ran at Florida State … winner of 2014 Grandma’s Marathon and 2018 Des Moines Capital Pursuit 10-miler … seventh in USATF 10-mile and 12th in USATF Marathon in 2018.
This year: Third in Midnight Madness 10k; fifth in Bay to Breakers 12k; eighth in Grandma’s Marathon.
At Bix: Second appearance; 10th in 2018.
