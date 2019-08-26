At the Rhythm Room, Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, Passion will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday, with a variety of music from today’s hottest tunes to song classics from every genre. The show is free an open to any ages 21 and older.

