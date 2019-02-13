Patrick Sweany, a country/blues/soul musician, will play a show at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center. The Nashville-based singer and guitarist is known for songs such as "Them Shoes," and "Old Time Ways." Tickets, which cost $15, are available at rhythmcitycasino.com, by calling 844-852-4386 or at The Market inside Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7
