Patrons begin gathering a eateries

Abby Saladino and Mitch Driscoll sat at the table outside of Baked Beer & Bread Company in the Village of East Davenport on Friday, relaxing after taking a ride on their bicycles.
Saladino, of Long Grove, recently returned from Afghanistan where she spent the past six months as a civilian employee.
By the time she returned home, the lock down was in place.
“I did the two-week self-quarantine when I got home,” Saladino said. “It was actually a nice break. I had been working 12-hour days, seven days a week so it was a nice little decompression.
“But it was a weird experience to come back and see how everything is over here,” she added.
While in Afghanistan, everyone had to wear a mask everywhere they went, she said. Only two people could be in a car, a driver and someone in the back seat. And meals from the chow halls had to be taken back to their offices or home. “They practiced social distancing as best they could without shutting down the base completely.”
“It’s opening day,” Driscoll said. “I was curious to see how it was going to be as far as how many people were patronizing the businesses and how they were going to facilitate the 50 percent and things like that. I’ve had to permanently work from home which I can’t stand.
“But other than that, we wanted to take advantage of the weather,” he said.
Friday’s high was 76 degrees at 2:59 p.m. under sunny skies. By 6:30 p.m. when Driscoll and Saladino were riding and eating, the temperature was 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, Davenport.
On the outside balcony of Wide River Winery in the East Village, several couples sat at proper social distances and sipped their wine.
The deck normally holds about 50 people, said James Lange who was tending to customers.
“It is so nice to be open again,” Lange said. “We’ve been open for carryout, but it’s not the same,” he said.
Lange thanked all those people who really upped the tipping during the shutdown. “
Alyssa Patterson and her boyfriend ordered wine and sat outside sipping their wine.
“It’s really weird to be out again after two months,” Patterson said. “I think people are still unsure of what’s okay and what’s not. There are still some places that are not open, so I think a lot of people still don’t know that a lot of places are starting to open.”
Jeff Badley and his wife, B. J., are in town from Omaha, Arkansas, which is just south of Branson, Missouri.
“We do hail damage,” Jeff Badley said. “My mom is from here and lives right up the street and we have a lot of family here. But it’s a working trip. I’ve been here five weeks now doing hail damage on cars and we’ll be here for another five weeks minimum.”
Badley said that Arkansas did not have the stay-at-home orders that other states had, although restaurants were closed down on a city basis.
Asked if the virus changed their lives any and B. J. Badley responded, “We have not done anything differently."
“I’m more worried about this deck collapsing than I am about catching COVID-19,” Jeff Badley said. “It doesn’t even cross my mind.”
To B. J., a nurse, she is concerned about over-sterilization.
At Boozies Bar and Grill in Davenport, families and friends sat with one another, but kept the proper distance from other tables where people were sitting.
At the bar, Davenport artist Regan Hatfield sipped on a Coors Light.
“I can’t handle much more social distancing,” Hatfield said. “I’m an artist and I social distance to a degree by nature, but everybody has their breaking point. Everybody needs to decompress, but enough of this.”
Pointing out at the bar, Hatfield said, “Look at everybody. They’re so happy being together. There’s a lot of wonderful people here who needed their bar atmosphere back.”
