Patrons begin gathering a eateries

Abby Saladino and Mitch Driscoll sat at the table outside of Baked Beer & Bread Company in the Village of East Davenport on Friday, relaxing after taking a ride on their bicycles.

Saladino, of Long Grove, recently returned from Afghanistan where she spent the past six months as a civilian employee.

By the time she returned home, the lock down was in place.

“I did the two-week self-quarantine when I got home,” Saladino said. “It was actually a nice break. I had been working 12-hour days, seven days a week so it was a nice little decompression.

“But it was a weird experience to come back and see how everything is over here,” she added.

While in Afghanistan, everyone had to wear a mask everywhere they went, she said. Only two people could be in a car, a driver and someone in the back seat. And meals from the chow halls had to be taken back to their offices or home. “They practiced social distancing as best they could without shutting down the base completely.”