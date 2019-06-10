The legendary Paul McCartney will play at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, for the first time. In his previous "One On One" tour he performed for some 2 million fans around the world during 2016 and 2017. Tickets, starting at $245, are available at the TaxSlayer Center box office and www.ticketmaster.com.

