090718-mccartneytickets-36a.jpg
Buy Now

"Paul McCartney", portrayed by local actor Tristan Tapscott, gets a kiss from Beatles fan Holly Robinson, of Coal Valley, while she waits in line to purchase tickets to McCartney's 2019 concert at the TaxSlayer Center, in Moline.

This TaxSlayer Center concert announcement rocked the Quad-Cities: Sir Paul McCartney will make his first Quad-City appearance at the TaxSlayer Center on June 11, 2019, arena officials announced in August. Tickets to the show, regarded as the one of the biggest gets for the Moline venue in recent memory (if not ever), sold out record-fast. The TaxSlayer Center will also host James Taylor on Feb. 23, Dierks Bentley on March 7, and Kiss on March 10.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments