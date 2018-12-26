This TaxSlayer Center concert announcement rocked the Quad-Cities: Sir Paul McCartney will make his first Quad-City appearance at the TaxSlayer Center on June 11, 2019, arena officials announced in August. Tickets to the show, regarded as the one of the biggest gets for the Moline venue in recent memory (if not ever), sold out record-fast. The TaxSlayer Center will also host James Taylor on Feb. 23, Dierks Bentley on March 7, and Kiss on March 10.
