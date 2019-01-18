Paw Patrol, the popular children's TV show that airs on Nickelodeon, is coming to life on the TaxSlayer Center stage this week. Catch "Paw Patrol Live: The Great Pirate Adventure" at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and noon and 4 p.m. Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Tickets, ranging from $24 to $113 for VIP passes, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the TaxSlayer Center Box Office and by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Saturday and Sunday, TaxSlayer Center, $24-$113

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments