Paw Patrol, the popular children's TV show that airs on Nickelodeon, is coming to life on the TaxSlayer Center stage this week. Catch "Paw Patrol Live: The Great Pirate Adventure" at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and noon and 4 p.m. Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Tickets, ranging from $24 to $113 for VIP passes, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the TaxSlayer Center Box Office and by calling 1-800-745-3000.
Saturday and Sunday, TaxSlayer Center, $24-$113
